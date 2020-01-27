MILTON — History buffs and railroad enthusiasts packed the library at the Milton Area High School Sunday afternoon for the first installment of this year’s Milton Historical Society’s lecture series, “How the Narrow Gauge Railroads Transformed Life in the White Deer Valley in the Early 20th Century.”
Tim Bittner, president of the historical society, discussed the Lewisburg and Buffalo Valley and White Deer and Loganton railroads, each of which was in service about 10 years around the turn of the 20th century. Bittner discussed details of the railroading operations, and the impact of the rail lines on the communities they served.
Narrow-gauge railroads featured tracks that were 36 inches apart. Standard-gauge tracks were more than four feet apart. A crossing along the Lewisburg line, which intersected a standard-gauge crossing, was only one of two in the commonwealth at the time. The other was in Lycoming County.
The Lewisburg and Buffalo Valley line, owned by Monroe Kulp, of Shamokin, serviced the logging industry, though it did venture into passenger service for a brief period, but was not profitable, Bittner said. Logs cut in the area were transported to the rail lines via horse or mule, then chugged by rail to points east primarily for use in the mines.
“Logs were cut for mine props in mines east of here,” said Bittner.
The work was tough.
“It was a rough, high-risk occupation, probably with little pay,” he said. The photos, he said, which featured men with somber faces, told the story.
The Lewisburg line featured a sawmill and employed some 500 men and utilized some 200 horses and mules. Camps along the line housed up to 100 men each, along with 50 to 60 horses and mules.
Lewisburg and Buffalo Valley Railroad operated from 1897 to 1906. Kulp died in 1911 at age 53 and is buried in Shamokin.
Much of the area’s logging businesses moved south once the area was timbered.
The White Deer and Loganton Railroad, which was established by John Duncan, operated about 10 years as well and ran west from White Deer to Loganton. The line featured a popular passenger service, but would also carry freight and more as needed.
“It was a two-and-a-half hour trip with a water stop at Mile Run,” said Bittner of the trip from White Deer west. “Sixteen miles of track ran west, but the railroad had 33 branches or spurs into cutting areas.”
Church socials and even hunting excursions used the line. Photos showing uncovered flatbeds with portable benches were packed with those taking a ride. One stop featured a pavilion complete with a band shell, a popular destination for groups, Bittner noted.
Locomotives used on the narrow-gauge railroads were 30 tons, Bittner said. Railroad ties were nothing more than entire logs placed on a gravel bed. Open-air transport cars were crafted locally.
“It was a real game changer for that generation,” Bittner said of the transportation, noting it provided many the opportunity to travel beyond the valley when linking at the Reading line in White Deer. “It was a unique feature of transportation in the 1900s.”
In addition to the demise of the logging business, advances in the automobile spelled doom for the railroads. Of course, World War I was not too far off, either.
Ruins from the White Deer lines still exist in the Bald Eagle State Forest, Bittner said. The White Deer station is now a museum, just off Route 15 and the White Deer Pike.
Bittner credited much of his research to Benjamin Kline and Thomas Taber III.
“They knocked on doors for a decade, asking for photographs and gathering information,” said Bittner.
Kline authored “Wild Cutting on the Mountain” and Pitch, Pine and Pop Timber,” books Bittner credited with playing a role in sparking his interest in the narrow-gauge railroading. He spent time with both men, gathering information and furthering his own research.
“It’s important to preserve and educate generations to come,” he said in closing. “We have to preserve the way of life of those who lived 100 years ago.”
This is the third year for the lectures, which continue Feb. 16 with Jill Lawrence, who will portray Betsy Ross as she discusses the controversy over her role in crafting the US flag. The series concludes March 15 with Scott Bomboy, editor of the National Constitution Center, Philadelphia, who will present, “The Fight to Save Pennsylvania’s Covered Bridges.”
Lectures are at 2 p.m. in the library of the Milton Area High School.
