TURBOTVILLE — A community member who has asked to remain anonymous has donated approximately $9,000 to cover the lunch debt for families in the Warrior Run School District.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack announced the donation during Monday’s school board meeting, which was held virtually via Zoom.
Prior to the meeting, Food Service Director Jonathan Hall wrote in an email that various families in the district accumulated the debt over a period of several years.
“We make every effort to help families apply for free and reduced lunches,” he wrote. “In some cases, families have found themselves in situations where they do not qualify for the free and reduced program, but need meals provided for their students.”
He added that having the debt paid will relieve stress for families who have been unsure about how they will cover the debt.
“Having a debt paid is a beautiful act of kindness,” he wrote. “This member of our community is an incredible example of doing what we can to help those in need. We hope this generosity stirs in other individuals how they may be generous with their physical, resources, time and talents at a time when it is desperately needed by so many.”
Hack and board President Doug Whitmoyer also offered thanks to the donor during the meeting.
“Over the next several weeks, those families (with lunch debt) will be notified their debt has been satisfied,” Hack said.
“That’s nice for someone to step up and take care of that,” Whitmoyer added.
In business actions, the board approved the transfer of Hall from Food Service coordinator to Food Service director. He will be paid $41,000 per year.
The board also approved not raising breakfast and lunch prices for the 2020-2021 school year. Prices will be: Breakfast, $1.25; elementary lunch, $2.45; and secondary lunch, $2.70.
The board approved a resolution giving administration and the board the ability to waive graduation requirements.
During a committee session held earlier this month, Hack explained that the resolution gives administrators the ability to approve students for graduation this year, even if they haven’t met all of the requirements.
Hack said most of Warrior Run’s Class of 2020 members were on track to graduate before the pandemic, and the switch to online learning.
He said the resolution could be helpful if a student or students become ill due to the pandemic and can’t complete all of their graduation requirement
The board heard from several teachers, who spoke about how they and students have adapted to the virtual learning environment.
Rosemary Rohrbach, a seventh-grade math/ELA teacher, said teachers have been taken out of their comfort zones, and have learned a lot in the process of adapting to online teaching.
“We have had different communication with students and parents… more thorough,” she said. “Students are advocating more for their own learning… Some of our students who have been shy in the classroom are thriving in this venue.”
Lindsay Dalrymple, a high school ELA teacher, had similar comments.
“Kids who don’t normally thrive in a classroom setting are thriving online,” she said.
Dalrymple also noted that she has had more communications from parents since switching to the online learning method.
“The work that our teachers, our kids and our co-workers are putting in together is a positive,” she said.
The board also heard from elementary teachers Candy McCormack and Melissa Hessel.
Board members Jennifer Meule and Linda Shupp both thanked everyone in the district for the efforts they have put in to adapting to teaching online.
“We are so lucky to have the teachers we have, the professionals we have… to navigate this time we are in,” Meule said. “I am very proud.”
“The whole staff have stepped up and are going above and beyond their job” Shupp added.
In other business, the board approved:
• Transferring Rosemary Rohrbach from seventh-grade math/ELA to middle school dean of students, based on steps specified in the Warrior Run Education Association bargaining agreement.
• Extending the contract of Mark's Landscaping and Lawn Service for mowing at the Turbotville and Watsontown properties for the 2020 mowing season, $130 per cut.
• A one-year service contract with Johnson Controls, starting July 1, at a cost of $10,340, for HVAC-related services at the middle school/high school complex.
Addyson Reese, a third-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. The daughter of Jason and Vanessa Reese of Watsontown, Addyson led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.