LEWISBURG - To assist with the global effort to control the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Evangelical Community Hospital is restricting visitation, effective
immediately.
All essential visitors - defined as parent, spouse, or primary caregiver-who are
experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness symptoms (fever, runny nose, cough,
shortness of breath) are asked to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose and wash
their hands regularly while at the hospital.
Masks are available at any reception desk.
All non-essential visitors, including vendors, who are experiencing symptoms of
respiratory illness (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) are asked not to
enter the facility until they are no longer experiencing those symptoms.
