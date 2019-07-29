New Salvation Army officers in Milton

MILTON — While growing up as the son of Salvation Army officers in Ohio, Jared Starnes initially scoffed at the notion of one day joining the corps’ ranks.
“For a long time, I didn’t want to (become a Salvation Army officer),” he said.
As Starnes and his wife, Kirsten, began working for the Salvation Army, those sentiments changed.
The Starnes, who hold the rank of lieutenant in the Salvation Army, recently graduated from the Salvation Army College for Officer Training in Suffern, N.Y. They are the new officers assigned to the Milton Salvation Army.
Two weeks before moving to Milton, the Starnes welcomed their son Judah into the world. They also have two daughters, Rachel, 8, and Rylee, 4.
The family has already been welcomed with open arms in the community.
“People seem to be really excited to have a family here,” Kirsten said. “We have our children involved in everything we do. We are very family oriented.”
While his parents now serve at the Salvation Army College for Officer Training, Jared said he grew up in Piqua, Ohio, where his parents served for 15 years.
Piqua, Kristen explained, is located near Dayton, where she grew up.
“My next door neighbors were employees at the Salvation Army,” she said. “They went to the Piqua Salvation Army.”
It was through that connection that she began attending services in Piqua as a child. There, she and Jared first met.
“We’ve known each other since we were 7 and 8,” Kirsten said.
While the couple has known one another since childhood, they have been married nine years. They started dating about one year prior to that.
The Starnes first started working in youth ministry with the Salvation Army in Warren in 2009.
In 2013, they moved to Pittsburgh to work with the Allegheny Valley Salvation Army. Jared worked as a community outreach coordinator, Kirsten as a program assistant.
“We went to a retreat for young adults,” Jared recalled. “That’s where we learned the idea that the Lord was calling us (to become officers).”
Soon, the couple began to embrace their calling.
“It was something we had been praying about,” Kirsten said. “We decided it is what God wanted us to do.”
While they had not previously visited Milton, the couple did start researching the community when they initially learned it was one of the locations they could be assigned to. They are happy to have been sent to serve in Milton.
“It has a small-town feel,” Jared said. “That’s what we’re used to... It’s a good community, very friendly.”
“We feel very welcomed,” Kirsten said. “We feel the sense of community here.”
They are also looking forward to ministering in the community.
“I like getting down on people’s level and meeting them where they are, sharing my passion for following Christ with people who might not know him,” Jared said. “We’re really excited to get going and see everything this community has to offer.”
“We really want to be a part of the community and expand the programming we offer,” Kirsten said. “We want to expand our youth programming, and offer free music lessons.”
The Starnes also noted that the Milton Salvation Army has a rich history in the community, and they’re thankful the community has been supportive of the corps for many years.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
