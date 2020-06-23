LEWISBURG — Recent legislation will make the highly-touted Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) work better for small businesses.
The Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act was signed into law earlier in the month with features an expert said should help small business.
“It extends the period of expenses that businesses can get these loans forgiven for,” said Steve Stumbris, director of the Small Business Development Center Bucknell University (SBDC). “That is really a big part of it. When (PPP) was introduced, it was eight weeks of eligible expenses. Now it is going to be stretched out to 24 weeks.”
Stumbris said the extension would be helpful for small business, generally defined by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) as under 500 employees.
“The typical client of the Bucknell SBDC covers pretty much everything around us,” Stumbris said. “There are very few businesses that we encounter in our day to day lives around here that are large businesses.”
Typical of federal regulation, Stumbris said there is fine print, based on sales and type of industry. But he said the 500 employee limit was a good rule of thumb to determine if a business is “small.”
Businesses which received forgiveness would also be granted a payroll tax deferment.
Meantime, Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) have reopened to continue to mitigate the economic damage done by the pandemic.
“It had closed down for all businesses other than agricultural businesses,” Stumbris said. “Over the last few weeks, it was just ‘ag.’ But now the (EIDL) is reopened for any small business to apply for.”
Stumbris said it will allow access to federal funds through the CARES (Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Stimulus) Act to be maintained.
A Pennsylvania Small Business Grant Program for extended COVID-19 relief was expected to go live soon. Stumbris said it will be run through community development financial institutions.
“They are grants,” he added. “That is very amenable to small businesses. It is not even going to be a loan that you are going to have to apply to be forgiven.”
Downtown merchants served by the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP), TIME (The Improved Milton Experience) and organizations like them were qualified to apply for the targeted program.
Stumbris added that a Friday Small Business Administration (SBA) webinar was well-attended with an update about work at the federal level provided by Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12).
