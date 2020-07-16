SUNBURY — The rank-and-file members of the House of Representatives had no advance notification of the restrictions Gov. Tom Wolf put in place Wednesday, July 15, according to Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108).
Among the protocols announced by Wolf due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, nightclubs are shut down, bars are closed unless they also offer dine-in meals, and bars and restaurants are limited to 25% capacity.
Indoor events and gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited, as well as outdoor gatherings of more than 250. Businesses are required to have their employees work remotely to the extent possible.
"It did take us by surprise," Schlegel-Culver said, of Wolf's announcement of the restrictions. "There were rumors circulating, probably around 11 (a.m.), shortly after he announced he was going to have a press conference.
"When (Wolf) announces he's having a press conference, it raises your stress level," she continued. "We did make some calls, they did confirm that's what was going to happen. We didn't have any advance warning, other than the rumors."
Schlegel-Culver said she believes Wolf did alert House leadership to his plans, but "rank-and-file" members were not given advance notification.
Even if advance warning would have been given, she said it wouldn't have made a difference.
"You can't soften the blow to your constituents or make a case to your constituents," Schlegel-Culver said. "Businesses... they were just starting to get up on their feet."
She does understand why Wolf announced the restrictions.
"They see a trend," Schlegel-Culver said. "It is his duty to protect the health and safety of all of Pennsylvania."
However, she said the COVID-19 caseload in the Central Susquehanna Valley has been "relatively low."
"I thought, going forward, (Wolf) was going to do (restrictions) on a county basis or an area-by-area basis," Schlegel-Culver said. "There are places (in Pennsylvania) that haven't had a case (of COVID-19), or less than a dozen."
She has heard from area wineries concerned about whether they can hold summer concerts. Restaurants and fire company clubs have also contacted Schlegel-Culver to express concerns about operating at just 25% capacity.
"It's been a long road to get to where we're at (with COVID-19 recovery), to this is very frustrating," she said.
Schelgel-Culver noted that the Senate and House both passed a constitutional amendment stating the governor can't extend a declaration of emergency without legislative approval.
In order for constitutional amendments to take effect, she said it must pass as written on two consecutive sessions. If that occurs, it is then placed on the ballot for voters to either approve or reject.
Schlegel-Culver said the current legislative session ends Nov. 30, with a new one starting Dec. 1.
"This is a result of constituents expressing their opinion to us," she said, of the proposed amendment.
