NEWARK, Del. — The University of Delaware has announced its dean's list for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the list, full-time students must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Selina Albert of Coal Township
• Miranda Keefer of New Columbia
• John Martin of Lewisburg
