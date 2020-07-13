LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is offering new ways to pay healthcare-related bills. Recently, the hospital made improvements to its payment system that allow customer service representatives to accept payment by credit card or check by phone.
Patients can now pay their bills with credit card or personal check by calling 570-768-3000. Bills can also be paid online with a credit card by clicking on “Pay My Bill” at www.evanhospital.com.
With these payment options in place, the Cashier’s Office that was located inside the hospital will not be reopening.
