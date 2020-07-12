LEWISBURG — The doors to Leslie's Closet opened this week.
Proprietor Cindy Krebs said the store which features gently used clothing, accessories and footwear was named for her daughter Leslie, a Milton Area High School student.
"My daughter is very stylish and a little eclectic," Krebs said. "And I thought that's what we are, stylish and a little eclectic."
Krebs said she always enjoyed walking in Lewisburg. She was considering retirement from a teaching career late last year and saw the sign that Mimi's, at 325 Market St., was for sale as a "turnkey" opportunity.
Krebs said seemed like a good fit, if then-owner Denise Gulliver could be willing to wait until school was done.
"(Gulliver) was wonderful," Krebs said. "I did a lot of soul-searching and it just seemed like it was meant to be."
Krebs said challenges facing malls have made a community like Lewisburg an ideal place to go shopping. She noted that Leslie's Closet, like Mimi's before, offers quality used wares.
"Come here where it is a lot more convenient," Krebs added. "Why pay retail when you can get just as good quality at less price?"
Krebs was pleased to see how businesses in the downtown worked with each other. She credited the owners of Wilson Ross, a similar shop across Market Street, for collaborating on ensemble offerings. Though Mimi's sold formal ware, Krebs has already referred a customer in search of a wedding dress to a store down the street or across the street to Wilson Ross.
Changes with the opening of Leslie's Closet included a slight reconfiguration of the floor plan. Movement of a case permitted a wider, more comfortable space for customers.
Krebs, retired from a career as an art teacher in Milton, noted that daughter Leslie, a vocalist, was seeking more education and a career in music.
Krebs noted that acquisitions will be by appointment, call 570-524-6464.
