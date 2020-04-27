MIFFLINBURG — Madeline L. Metzger, a graduate student majoring in biology, received the Outstanding Biology Graduate Student Award at Western Kentucky University.
The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cris Metzger of Mifflinburg, Metzger has contributed to WKU Biology.
She is the BioGrads president, controls the department’s social media presence, served on the BioMed search committee and has volunteered for community outreach.
For her thesis, Metzger used a quantitative sampling design to assess if stonefly species were restricted to high-elevation streams in western North Carolina. She realized that her data could be doubled if females were associated with males using molecular tools.
