NEW COLUMBIA — Nearly 100 students filled the White Deer Elementary School cafeteria Thursday evening, carefully following directions laid out by high school students to create works of art.
Nina Willow, a senior who is president of the Milton Area High School’s National Art Honor Society, said 94 White Deer students signed up to participate in the society’s paint night.
“The purpose of National Art Honor Society is to get the community together to show what we can do as a school,” Willow said. “We organized paint night to get the elementary students together to express their artistic abilities.”
When they entered the cafeteria, students were able to pick one of two designs they wished to paint, either a reindeer or turkey. They were also given a step-by-step guide created by Willow explaining how to put paint to paper to create duplicate images of the animals.
Seventeen members of the society volunteered to help with the event. They walked around the cafeteria, refilling the paint supplies for the elementary students as they created their artwork.
Willow said the honor society also held paint nights last year at the school. The strong number of elementary students who signed up to participate Thursday surprised Willow.
“This is pretty awesome,” she said. “I don’t think we expected this… This is pretty big.”
Kayla Taylor, a senior who is vice president of Milton’s chapter of the National Art Honor Society, was also impressed with the strong number of students who signed up. She said the evening provided a good opportunity for families in the community to come together.
“This is to connect everyone through a common love for art and to bring families closer together,” she said. “It’s a night (families) can turn off their phones and spend time together.”
Taylor also hoped the evening would inspire future artists.
“I just hope some of these kids take something away tonight to grow to be an artist,” she said.
