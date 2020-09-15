State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Muncy man was reportedly injured in a one-vehicle crash at 4:02 p.m. Sept. 12 along Route 118, west of L. Harman Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Stuart P. Caruso, 60, of Muncy, was traveling east in a passing lane in a 1997 Ford Taurus when the vehicle crossed into the left lane to avoid a deer in the roadway, sideswiped the guiderail, overcorrected and struck a rock off the right side of the roadway.
Caruso reportedly sustained a suspected minor injury, but refused transport. He was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP — A 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Jeffrey C. Klobe, 62, of Muncy Valley, was traveling south along Route 220, Shrewsbury Township, Lycoming County, when it struck a deer in the roadway, police reported.
Klobe and a passenger were belted and were not injured.
Harassment
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Muncy girl struck Christopher Reavis, 47, of Bloomsburg, in the arm, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 1:14 p.m. Sept. 12 at Ashler Manor, 276 Ashlor Manor Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Reavis is a staffer at the manor, troopers noted.
Theft
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information related to the theft of $1,000 from a charity stand-up comedy event held Sept. 12 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
The incident took place at 8:31 p.m. when someone allegedly stole a bag containing entrance fee money.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
WILLIAMSPORT — Someone entered the property of Joseph Woltz, 42, of Williamsport, and took a camouflaged Cuddyback trail camera valued at $100 and a gray hang-on stand valued at 4300, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 2:24 p.m. Sept. 5 at 1505 Bloomingrove Road, Williamsport.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Damage was reported to the gas tank of a a motorcycle belonging to a 41-year-old Montoursville man, troopers noted.
The incident took place between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 6 along Alexander Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information pertaining to an alleged incident between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 8 along Route 405, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 2010 Subaru Legacy belonging to a 21-year-old Muncy Valley woman was vandalized.
Criminal mischief
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly scratched a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, both owned by Hughesville residents, troopers reported.
The alleged incidents took place between 1:30 and 7:45 a.m. Sept. 9 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Scattering rubbish
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone discarded trash at the rear of a building belonging to Loyal Holdings, of Paterson, N.J.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — While investigating a crash, troopers cited a 24-year-old Williamsport man after a small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle, troopers reported.
A 2007 Chevrolet Impala was allegedly involved.
