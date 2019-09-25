Spotts earns Dean’s Award with Distinction
HAMILTON, N.Y. — Hannah Spotts, a member of the of Class of 2020, earned spring 2019 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
She is a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2019 semester earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction.
Reish earns Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence
HAMILTON, N.Y. — Olivia Reish, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022, has earned the spring 2019 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.
Reish is is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earned the spring 2019 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.
Lebanon Valley College names first-year students
ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College opened its fall semester with a record number of first-year students.
The new class of 478 students, the most in the college’s 153-year history, surpasses last year’s record of 473 first-year students.
Local first-year students include:
• Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is pursuing a degree in physical therapy.
• Alexander Sabo, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is pursuing a degree in exercise science.
• Garrett Becker, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School who is pursuing a degree in athletic training.
• Anthony Bennage, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School who is pursuing a degree in actuarial science.
• Nicholas Neagu, of Milton, a graduate of Milton Area Senior High School who is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.
• Rhyle Strausbaugh, of Montgomery, a graduate of Montgomery Area Jr-Sr High School, who is pursuing a degree in exercise science.
Kutztown announces Rock Ensemble students
KUTZTOWN — The Kutztown University Rock Ensembles have announced its audition results for the Rock Ensemble I, II and III groups for the 2019-2020 year.
Local students named to the ensembles include Kaitlyn Schrader of Coal Township and Max Rodichok of Mifflinburg.
Under the direction of professor Kevin Kjos, KU Rock Ensembles respect the tradition of American rock and soul music while looking to the future to give the students who play and sing in these groups an all-encompassing view of the American musical style that took over the world. Students perform music from the rock genre and all its subcategories.
Through participation in the Rock Ensembles, student musicians get a taste of the music they will be asked to play and create in the commercial marketplace. With the guidance of their professors, students learn to write their own arrangements for a band with full rhythm sections, horns and multiple vocalists, prepare their own parts based on recordings and charts and record and perform at a professional level.
Rock Ensemble I records at least twice an academic year and produces an annual CD.
‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ to open theater season
WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College will kick off its 2019-2020 theatre season with “Dancing at Lughnasa,” a 1990 play by dramatist Brian Friel.
The production will be directed by C. Austin Hill, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of theater, which will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 2-5 in the Mary L. Welch Theatre.
Set in rural Ireland in the summer of 1936, “Dancing at Lughnasa” is the story of the five unmarried Mundy sisters, as told through the memory of the illegitimate son of one of the women.
The cast includes the following students: Tara Wands of New Columbia, Carson Morgan of Danville, Abigayle Greevy of Jersey Shore, Nick Auletti of Est Quogue, N.Y., Esmeralda Cabreara of North Hollywood, Calf., Stephon Folk of Lawrenceville, Caleia Hagwood of Bridgeport and Kiera Vinson of Clarion.
Ticket prices for all shows are $10 for general admission and $8 for students and seniors.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office 570-321-4048 or online at www.lycoming.edu/theatre/schedule.aspx.
Author to visit universities
LEWISBURG — Author, trainer, consultant and activist George Lakey will be speak on “Building Nonviolent Campaigns Oct. 1-5 at area universities.
His presentations will be held:
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bucknell University’s Langone Center.
• 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Lycoming College.
• 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in Isaac’s Auditorium on the Susquehanna University campus.
Lakey has led more than 1,500 workshops ion how to work for change without violence. He recently retired from Swarthmore College, and has also offered classes at Haverford College and the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of several books including “Viking Economics”, an analysis of the economic systems of Scandinavian countries, and “How We Win”, which explores how ordinary people join together to make social change.
Books by Lakey will be available at all of the presentations, and he will be present for a book signing from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Mondragon Bookstore, 111 Market St., Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.