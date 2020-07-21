LINDEN (AP) — A woman and a young girl were killed when a fast-moving fire roared through a northern Pennsylvania home, but a firefighter who was passing by while headed to a training session was able to rescue a man from the burning residence.
The fire at the two-story home in Linden, Lycoming County was reported around 6:25 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. The firefighter saw the blaze and reported it, then kicked in a door and got the man to safety.
Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said 67-year-old Carolyn Barner jumped from a second-floor window and was found on the ground by arriving fire and emergency medical personnel. Kiessling said she was pronounced dead at the scene at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday and died of thermal injuries.
Firefighters tried to rescue a girl who was trapped in a second-floor bedroom, authorities said, but they couldn’t reach her due to the intense heat and smoke. Kiessling said 8-year-old Riley Welch was found in bed dead of smoke inhalation.
No firefighters were injured in the blaze, which took about 90 minutes to bring under control, authorities said. It wasn’t clear if the rescued man suffered any injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Kiessling said there didn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
