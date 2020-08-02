HARRISBURG - Data released Sunday by the Pa. Department of Health showed seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County, which has seen a surge in cases due to 35 confirmed cases at USP Lewisburg.
The Bureau of Prisons had not updated its information Sunday. In Allenwood, one staff member is confirmed to have a case of COVID.
Thirty-three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added in Union County based on data released by the state.
Lycoming and Northumberland counties saw confirmed cases rise by four, and two confirmed cases were added in Columbia County. No new confirmed cases were reported in Snyder or Montour counties.
Statewide, 654 additional cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total since March to 113,590. Five new deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total to 7,209.
Confirmed cases locally:
Northumberland County, 368 cases
Lycoming County, 310 cases
Columbia County, 434 cases
Union County, 159 cases
Montour County, 84 cases
Snyder County, 80 cases
