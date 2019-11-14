DHEMS to present ‘The Marvelous Squad’
LEWISBURG — Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with curtain time at 7 on Friday and Saturday for “The Marvelous Squad, by Dean O’Carroll,” the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School fall play.
Adult admission is $5 with children and seniors admitted for $3. Seating is provided in the cafeteria.
The play is a parody of “The Avengers,” a popular series.
WR presenting ‘Radium Girls’
TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School Drama Club will present its fall play, “Radium Girls,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the high school auditorium.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.
‘Harvey’ to be staged in Milton
MILTON — The Milton Area High School fall play, “Harvey” will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. Doors open at 6:30.
Tickets cost $5 and will be available for purchase at the door.
Mifflinburg to stage ‘Clue On Stage’
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area High School will present “Clue On Stage” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the high school auditorium.
Tickets are available at the door.
Lewisburg to stage ‘Beauty and the Beast’
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area High School will present “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the high school auditorium.
Tickets are available at the door.
Chorale to hold Veteran’s Day Salute
LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale since 1993, will hold its fall concert, “A Veteran’s Day Salute,” at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
SVYC singers come from Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour counties. The singers began rehearsing for the performance in August. The Preparatory Chorus will perform “Thank You Soldiers” and “This Land is Your Land.” The Camerata Chorus will present “In Flanders Fields,” “My Johnny’s a Soldier” and “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.” The Valley Singers will sing “Blades of Grass and Pure White Stones” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” Several singers will be featured as soloists.
The SVYC is under the direction of Coleen Renshaw, with Verlaine Shaw providing piano accompaniment.
In addition to the fall youth ensemble performance, the SVYC singers will accompany the Susquehanna Valley Chorale as part of Candlelight Christmas on Dec. 14 and 15 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
Tickets for the fall SVYC performance are $10 for adults, $5 for youth, and free for children 6 and under and can be purchased at the door, at www.SVCMusic.org/sv-youth-chorale/svyc-tickets/or by calling 570-547-0455.
Elias center announces programming changes
MIFFLINBURG — The Elias Center for the Performing Arts, located at South Fifth Street and Quarry Road, Mifflinburg, has announced several schedule changes.
“Peter Pan” will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at the center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the play starting at 1.
The cost will be $10 for adults and free for children with a paid adult. The performance had been scheduled for Dec. 7.
An Elias Christmas program will be held Saturday, Dec. 21. The program replaces Christmas in the Parlor. Proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis food bank.
For more information, visit www.mifflinburgpa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.