WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded 720 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees at a virtual degree conferral ceremony on May 16. A second virtual degree conferral occurred on May 29 for students receiving the Doctor of Pharmacy degree in the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy.
Local graduates include:
• Lindsay Bingaman, of New Berlin, earned a Master of Science degree in education.
• Leslie Boyer, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Science degree in education.
• Alexis Graves, of Watsontown, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Kurt Troxell, of Mifflinburg, earned a Master of Science degree in education.
• Carol Walters, of Watsontown, earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree in nursing.
• Amy Weir, of Winfield, earned a Master of Science degree in education.
