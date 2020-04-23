HARRISBURG — The Department of Health’s latest numbers on COVID-19 positive cases by county and ZIP code are as follows. Northumberland County: 77 positive cases (Sunbury 33, Milton 13, Shamokin 10, Northumberland 4, northern Northumberland County-Muncy 5)
Montour County: 47 positive cases (Danville 27)
Lycoming County: 43 positive cases, 2 deaths (Williamsport 12, Jersey Shore 9, Muncy 5)
Snyder County: 31 positive cases, 1 death (Selinsgrove 16)
Union County: 30 positive cases (Mifflinburg 8, Lewisburg 6)
Columbia County: 239 positive cases, 7 deaths (Bloomsburg 56, Orangeville 25, Berwick 136)
Note: Some ZIP codes cross county lines
