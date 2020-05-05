LEWISBURG — Guidance from the state Department of Heath has been a concern to a number of senior health facility administrators.
Rep. David Rowe (R-85) said whether positive COVID-19 patients would be allowed to return to their facilities was the specific concern.
"Fortunately, the 85th District has had a very low level of outbreak," Rowe said. "I know that there is one facility in Union County that reported having one positive case. Increase in testing there might reveal additional positives."
Meantime, Rowe said it was not likely that specific nursing homes will be named if they have people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"(Department of Health) Secretary (Rachel) Levine has stated multiple times that they are not going to reveal which nursing homes or which residents for the exact reason of privacy concerns," he said. "They also want to try to address the issue I would imagine without trying to create an undue panic."
Rowe reiterated that the pandemic was a virtually unforeseen circumstance, but there were some scenarios which could have been avoided if there had been more focus on at-risk demographics.
Instead, Rowe said government resources were stretched thin trying to shut down parts of the state which were less at risk. He cited a manufacturing business which could have provided stand-alone supplemental care units.
"(They) could have been a safe and sterile place for patients to convalesce without having to return to a senior care facility," he noted. "Unfortunately, that business was never able to get a waiver from the governor."
Rowe noted that so-called contact tracing of people amid the COVID-19 crisis has been mentioned by Levine. It was early and unclear what tracing the path of the virus would mean.
"I have been told that it is as simple as asking someone where they went in the past couple of days just so who came in contact to them should be tested and all of that information would be voluntary," Rowe said. "I've also been told it could be as invasive as tracking people, tracking people's cell phones (or) tracking their vehicles. I think that is a wild invasion of privacy."
Rowe said a balanced approach which would allow people to operate without infringing on civil liberties would be preferred.
He added that past experience indicated it was not likely that the governor would budge on his ban of traditional high school graduations this year. But Rowe noted that Levine said recently that schools in "yellow zone" counties would be permitted to use drive-in theaters for graduation in cars.
Far more calls come to Rowe's office from parents of children with behavioral or learning disabilities.
"So many of their therapy options are part of the public school system," Rowe said. "A lot of these therapeutic programs rely on consistency."
Teachers, Rowe added, say that students with disabilities were at risk of regression to a level where they might have been years ago without regular treatment.
"As the governor is considering the school shutdown potentially extending it into next year, we need to be aware of the more invisible people that are harmed by this," he said. "Not having school isn't all outside shooting hoops and going on trips with your friends, it is causing irreparable harm to children with disabilities. I hope the governor takes that into account."
Rowe said the top subject of calls to his office was still trouble with filing for unemployment compensation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.