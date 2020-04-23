LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently received a quantity of COVID-19 testing kits.
The hospital reported results could be provided within an hour of samples arriving in the hospital's lab. Because of the limited supply received, use of the kits will be prioritized for patients who have been admitted to the Evangelical Community Hospital, Emergency Department patients who are going to be admitted or patients being discharged to skilled nursing facilities.
In-house testing using the COVID-19 specific testing kits began Wednesday morning.
The testing method used prior to receiving the COVID-19 specific test kits is still ini use at the hospital and the alternate testing site. The method consists of a nasal swab used to collect a sample and sent to a commercial or state lab for processing. Results from these tests are currently received in 48-72 hours. Swab samples will continue to be taken on patients who do not meet the COVID-19 testing kit requirements and who can wait a little longer to receive the results.
Evangelical also reported testing results, revised as of 1 p.m. Wednesday:
• Total tested - 614
• Positive results - 65
• Awaiting Results - 32
• Deaths - 1
