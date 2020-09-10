Watsontown's first female council president passes

WATSONTOWN — The first woman to serve as president of Watsontown Borough Council has passed away.
Diane Dawson, 74, died Monday, Aug. 31.
Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said Dawson served on council from 1974 through 1979.
During the final two years of her term on council, Dawson served as president, according to Watsontown resident Rob Brown.
Upon learning of Dawson's death, Brown researched past Watsontown council members and presidents.
"I wasn't able to find another female that was the first borough council president," he said. "That's saying something... She was very accomplished and intelligent. She was highly intelligent."
In a 2013 story which appeared in The Standard-Journal, it was noted that Dawson held a degree in biology from Bucknell University.
"She was an expert on, the monarch butterflies," Brown said. "She could sit and talk for hours about the monarch butterflies. She was very knowledgeable about that and nature in general. She really liked nature."
The 2013 article detailed that Dawson at the time received four monarch butterflies, as well as six eggs, from a Florida butterfly farm.
She released the butterflies immediately after receiving them.
"I'm trying to be a good steward to help replenish, so we see these butterflies in this area more," Dawson said, in 2013.
In addition to her love of nature, Brown noted that Dawson also cared about Watsontown.
"She was somebody who always wanted to do the right thing by the town," he said.
Jarrett immediately recalled two instances where Dawson contributed to Watsontown.
"When we got our K-9, Mariska, Diane made a very generous donation to the program," Jarrett said.
Dawson contributed $8,000 toward the establishment of Watsontown's drug-detection dog program, which is funded entirely through community donations.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite spoke on Dawson's support of the program.
"Her generous donation made a huge impact on our K-9 program," he said. "We are very appreciative of her support and the community support that we've had... We do appreciate it."
She contributed to the borough in other ways as well.
"Last year, (Dawson) asked about putting up a rail at the cemetery steps," Jarrett said. "I said 'I will put it on the list.' She said 'I'll pay for it.'"
When the rail was installed, Jarrett said Dawson covered its cost.
"She was a very nice lady," he said. "I always enjoyed talking to her."
Dawson's obituary said she was instrumental in funding Mariska's arrival in Watsontown and asked that contributions in her memory be made to the Watsontown Police K-9 Project, 318 Main St., Watsontown, PA 17777.
The obituary — noted to be a "nod to her unique spirit" — said her ashes will "rest under an American mountain-ash tree, selected by Diane because the berries are her favorite shade of orange."
