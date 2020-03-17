LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Government will be operating in Special Operations Mode through at least Tuesday, March 31.
According to information released by the borough, the step is being taken in order to comply with edicts handed down by the commonwealth, and to encourage social distancing.
Under Special Operations Mode, the borough office and Public Works buildings will be closed to the public. The closure will include the tax collector's use of council chambers and all scheduled meetings.
In addition, the Wolfe Field Athletic Complex, the Lewisburg Borough Recycling Center, the Lewisburg Borough Brush Pile, the Kidsburg Playground and D.F. Green Fields and Playground will be closed.
Parking restrictions associated with posted street cleaning days will be eliminated. Street sweeping will cease and routine borough maintenance activities will be placed on hold. Lewisburg Borough Refuse Collection will continue per the normal schedule.
Although the borough buildings will close, minimal staffing levels will be maintained in order to respond to critical needs of the community.
Members of the public needing to deliver hard copy items to the borough office can use the silver drop box attached to the South Fifth Street side of the building near the staff entrance door.
The borough office will be available to be reached by calling 570-523-3614 or emailing office@lewisburgborough.org.
