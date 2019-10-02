SUNBURY — By a vote of 2-1, the Northumberland County commissioners on Tuesday granted another extension to a company attempting to purchase 10 acres of land near the Northumberland County Jail to develop a medical marijuana growing facility.
Republican Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano voted in favor of the motion, while Democrat Kym Best voted against.
Per the terms of the extension, MNK 03 Holdings LLC now has until Oct. 25 to complete the $1.5 million purchase of land from the county.
The extension approved Tuesday states the company must pay a non-refundable $100,000 deposit toward the purchase price to the county in order for the extension to remain valid.
Schiccatano said immediately following the meeting that the money was expected to be delivered to the county on Tuesday.
The extension also allows for MNK 03 Holdings, at its own expense, to access the property to make improvements prior to the closing.
Schiccatano said Tuesday marked the fourth time the commissioners have granted an extension to the company.
He said the company provided a $10,000 deposit for each of the previous extensions, but he felt the board of commissioners would not accept that amount for another extension.
Through negotiations with MNK 03 Holdings, Schiccatano said he suggested the $100,000 payment for the extension, which the company agreed to.
“The sale was supposed to be done in July,” Schiccatano said.
He said the company needed the extension due to some reorganization taking place on its board of directors. He expects the company to complete the purchase from the county by Oct. 25.
After also voting against extending the purchase agreement in August, Best said she has “continually opposed the scheme of the majority commissioners to put a marijuana growing facility” as she feels marijuana should not be grown near a county prison. She also questioned the legality of growing marijuana on publicly owned land.
Katrina Gownley, Northumberland County Children and Youth administrator, reported during the meeting that the county has been selected to participate in the Pennsylvania State Roundtable Family Engagement Initiative.
The goal of the initiative, according to Gownley, is to: Reduce trauma to children when they are removed from their homes; increase family involvement with children; and decrease the number of children who are not being cared for by family members.
Through the initiative, Gownley said her staff will have access to a number of free training opportunities.
Over the last several years, Gownley said the county has reduced the number of children in its care from 267 to 167.
She credited that reduction to several factors, including locating what she classified as 266 “absent parents.” Over the last year, she said there has also been 56 adoptions in the county.
The commissioners approved the transfer of $170,000 from the general fund to the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging to cover accounts payable until funds are received from the state.
LTS Plumbing and Heating of Paxinos was approved as an HVAC subcontractor for the county’s Weatherization Program.
Controller Chris Grayson said the company was the only one to place a bid to become a subcontractor. Under the terms of the bid, Grayson said the company will be paid $80 per hour for work completed by a technician and $48 per hour for work completed by laborers.
In addition, he said the company will charge $160 for cleaning the furnace at a mobile home, $160 for cleaning a gas furnace and $189 for cleaning an oil furnace.
Michael Hubler was reappointed as public director of the Northumberland County Conservation District board of directors, with a term running Jan. 1 through Dec. 21, 2023.
