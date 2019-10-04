Saturday, Oct. 5
• Progressive Agriculture Safety Day, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Union County West End Fairgrounds, Laurelton. 570-556-4754. (R)
• Rummage, soup and bake sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg. ($)
• Share the Warmth Coat Ministry and BETH Hygiene Kits available to those in need, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bethany United Methodist Church, 107 S. Front St., Milton. 570-742-9796.
• Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton.
• Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society Heritage Days, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hower-Slote Grounds on the Warrior Run High School/Middle School complex, Turbotville. freelandfarm.org. ($)
• Superhero Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Susquehanna Motorcycle Club Annual Veteran’s Ride, registration begins at 11 a.m., kickstands up at noon, from the SMC Clubhouse, 2855 Shakespeare Road, Milton. Benefits PA Wounded Warriors Inc. ($)
• Animal Spotlight: The Bat, noon to 2 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. For children 3 and up. ($)
• Chicken barbecue, 4 to 6 p.m., St. John’s United Methodist Church, 49 River Road, Dewart. ($)
• All-you-can-eat roast beef dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Milton Masonic Temple, 117 N. Front St., Milton. ($)
• Haunted Hall, 5 to 9 p.m., Lewisburg Area High School, 545 Newman Road, Lewisburg. ($)
• 14th annual Snyder County Libraries Evening of Wine and Art, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Shade Mountain Winery and Vineyards, Middleburg. 570-374-7163 ($)
• Unaltered Tour, doors open at 6:30 p.m., program from 7 to 9 at Danville First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Drive, Danville.
Sunday, Oct. 6
• “Learning How to Deal with Difficult Conversations,” 10:30 a.m. to noon, Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg. Presented by Coleen Zoller.
• Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society Heritage Days, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hower-Slote Grounds on the Warrior Run High School/Middle School complex, Turbotville. freelandfarm.org. ($)
• Gift Card Bingo, doors open at 12:30 p.m., early bird at 1:45, regular play at 2, St. John’s UCC Fellowship Hall, 906 Old Route 15, New Columbia.
Monday, Oct. 7
• Free hearing screening, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200 (R).
• Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) satellite office open house, 4 to 6 p.m., Susquehanna Valley Mall, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove. Ribbon cutting at 5.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
• American Rescue Workers 2019 Fall Charity Auction, 2 to 10 p.m., Castellano Center for Community Outreach, 320 Park Ave., Williamsport.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
• OAKS Senior Center open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg. Bruce Teeple will speak about the first census. 570-568-2254.
• Movies on the River, 6 p.m., Sunbury Riverfront Park, Front and Chestnut streets, Sunbury. “Hotel Transylvania 3.”
Thursday, Oct. 10
• “Illuminated Manuscripts: Book Arts of the Middle Ages” presentation, 10 a.m., Community Room of the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Presented by Della Hutchison.
• Women’s Giving Circle of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation lottery board fundraiser, doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 6:30, Silver Moon Banquet Hall, Lewisburg. 570-752-3930 or ksimpson@csgiving.org. ($)
• Living Donor Town Hall, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Elaine Langone Center, Bucknell University, 701 Moore Ave., Lewisburg. 877-883-4791. (R)
• “Elevate your Health and Life with CBD” presentation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Central PA Chamber of Commerce, 30 Lawton Lane, Milton. Presented by Shannon Davis. 610-476-5030. (R)
Friday, Oct. 11
• Free skin cancer screening, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Filled chicken breast dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton. 570-742-4481. ($)
• BVRA Parent’s Night Out, 5 to 9 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. bvrec.org/parents-night-out/. (R) ($)
• “Fear No More Tour” concert, 7 p.m., Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown. Presented by JMeg Ministries. Featuring Building 429 and Britt Nicole. ($)
