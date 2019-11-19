MILTON — Preliminary hearings for the three men suspected in the Sunday, Nov. 10, shooting in Milton have been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
District Judge Michael Diehl said the three suspects will appear before him for separate preliminary hearings beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The three suspects were arraigned Monday, Nov. 11, on attempted homicide and related charges in the shooting of an as yet unidentified 24-year-old man which occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 10 block of Elm Street.
The three suspects in the case are Ricky Pearson, 22, of Sunbury, Deionte Sherrell, 23, of Erie, and Antonio Carpenter, 24, of Highspire.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said on Monday he could not yet release the name of the victim. Additional information in the case may be available this week.
According to court documents filed by Milton Police Department Officers Jason Engleman and Todd Ulrich, the incident started to unfold at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 when an unidentified witness said he and the victim were at an apartment in the 10 block of Broadway. Carpenter and Sherrell arrived at the apartment to retrieve a black beanie hat the witness said he took from Carpenter the previous weekend.
Following an altercation there, Carpenter, Sherrell and Pearson allegedly approached the two as they were walking along Elm Street.
According to court documents, the witness reported fighting with Sherrill and Carpenter as they exited a car. As the witness ran away from the scene he heard four or five shots being fired and saw the victim falling to the ground.
The three suspects allegedly got into a car and fled from the scene. They were apprehended a short time later along Route 405, south of Milton.
As Ulrich and Engleman arrived on scene, they reported finding the victim with two bullet wounds to the leg and two to the torso area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.