PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE — Chad Robbins has been named PennDOT District 3-0 employee of the month for June.
Robbins is currently a highway designer in the Roadway Design Unit. In this position, he serves as a liaison between the roadway and bridge unit, reviewing roadway designs for conformity to the design standards as well as remedy conflicts and progressing roadway design forward.
While teleworking, Robbins identified an issue and coordinated with coworkers in the construction design unit and the department’s IT unit to solve allowing the system to complete a multi-project plan to be advertised on schedule. He shared his findings with fellow employees.
A 12-year employee of PennDOT, Robbins lives in Bloomsburg with his wife Amanda and their three children. He enjoys working out at his local gym.
American Angus Association
SUNBURY — Kevin Raker, of Sunbury, is a new member of the American Angus Association.
With more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, the American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.
The association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members.
Mifflinburg Bank and Trust
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bank and Trust disbursed $17.2 million in loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to 131 local businesses.
All of the completed applications received prior to the first round of program funds running out were processed and closed. All loans were approved and disbursed within 10 calendar days, with the MBTC loan staff working evenings and weekends to process the applications. The Paycheck Protection Program was implemented as part of the CARES Act to help businesses pay employees and stay in business during the COVID-19 crisis.
Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes
MIDDLEBURG — Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes has awarded Brad Mercer the top selling National Sales Achievement Award for first quarter of 2020.
Mercer has served as a log home representative for over 20 years and works at the corporate office in Middleburg. He was cited for stellar customer service as he assisted multiple homeowners with the design, pricing, material selections and coordination of all log, timber and hybrid home package sales.
UPMC Susquehanna
WILLIAMPSORT — Two UPMC in the Susquehanna Region physicians were inducted into the Pennsylvania Medical Society Top Physicians Under 40, Rutul Dalal, M.D., and Ganga Ranasuriya, M.D.
Dalal is the medical director of Infectious Disease at UPMC Susquehanna. He leads the organization’s Antibiotic Stewardship Program, Clostridium Difficile Control Task Force, and Catheter Associated UTI Task Force, and is a fellow of the Infectious Disease Society of America. He is active in the community and serves as infectious disease consultant for the Little League Baseball World Series.
Ranasuriya is a pulmonologist and critical care physician at the Lung Center at UPMC Williamsport. She is active in efforts to raise public awareness about lung health, participating in community outreach, events, and media opportunities.
Inductees were selected by a committee of Pennsylvania Medical Society member physicians.
Mifflinburg Bancorp
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bancorp Inc. announced that the company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of 62-cents per share, compared to 50-cents per share for the same period in 2019.
The semi-annual dividend is payable on June 30. The dividend will be paid on all shares of record on June 15.
