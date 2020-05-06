LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township began a redeployment of employees on Monday.
Stacey Kifolo, township manager, noted that a staggered reemployment schedule would help employees get used to on-the-job social distancing. It would also serve as a way to get each individual to identify potential changes which should be made before a full crew is on the job during the same hours.
However, employee safety precluded further opening.
“Our office and public works garage remain closed to the public until further notice,” Kifolo wrote in an email. “Our May 2020 public meetings have been scheduled to take place in a virtual format.”
Brush and yard waste collection will proceed in EBT as scheduled beginning Monday. But there would be a change in view of current conditions.
“This will be with a limited workforce,” Kifolo added. “The Township has been utilizing community service work crews from the Federal Bureau of Prisons for the past five or six years.”
Collection by a local crew may take longer than expected, but Kifolo said it would be completed.
Drop-off recycling and curbside collection of glass and aluminum remain suspended until further notice. The closure of Lycoming County Resource Management Services (LCRMS) was cited.
