BLOOMSBURG – Fall is a wonderful time of year in Central Pa., especially at the area’s many renowned covered bridges.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, the public is invited to spend a day outdoors at the iconic Twin Covered Bridges and the Josiah Hess Bridge in Columbia County. An “Art on the Bridges” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will serve as the grand unveiling of nine newly painted picnic tables on the bridges, each featuring spectacular scenes of the great outdoors or the region’s historic covered bridges.
A group of local artists were commissioned by the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association (CCCBA), Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB), and The Exchange to create the picnic table murals.
“The Exchange takes as its mission bringing the arts to all communities throughout our region,” said Exchange executive director Oren B. Helbok. “By involving artists with our covered bridges, we can now bring these artists’ work to everyone who visits the bridges: People from Columbia County, from Pennsylvania, and from across the U.S. and beyond.”
“It’s wonderful to see the efforts of local artists enhancing the beauty of our already picturesque covered bridges,” said Shane Kiefer, director of Marketing for the CMVB. “When future visitors come to tour the bridges, I think the first thing these picnic tables will indicate about our area is that local residents really care about preserving their treasured covered bridges.”
Event attendees will have the opportunity to view the new artistic additions to the bridges while also enjoying some local food truck fare.
Some of the artists who painted tables will attend the event with more of their artwork available for browsing and purchasing. Artists will be spaced out to allow for social distancing to remain effective. While visiting the Josiah Hess Bridge, attendees will be able to walk through the covered bridge and take a short walk to Forks Farm Market. Forks Farm will be hosting its regular market that day, so event-goers may plan to visit the farmers and vendors on site and make some fresh produce purchases. Back at the Twins, John Sweeney will play two separate 45-minute musical sets throughout the day.
