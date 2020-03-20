MONTGOMERY – Out of an abundance of caution, and in light of new guidelines presented by the governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lycoming County Resource Management Services will no longer be accepting private transactions from residents/individuals.
For your disposal needs, residents must use a licensed waste hauler to dispose of waste.
This immediate change includes the Lycoming Landfill located on Alexander Drive in Montgomery and the Lycoming Transfer Station located on West Third Street in Williamsport.
The weighmasters at the waste scales will not be accepting any cash, credit cards, or checks transactions. Many staff will be working and residents may call during regular business hours with questions.
