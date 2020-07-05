SCRANTON — The Lackawanna College Board of Trustees has approved a tuition freeze for students, in an effort to ease the financial burden of families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students will continue to pay $7,650 in tuition per semester for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Lackawanna transitioned to remote instruction and employment in mid-March, and continues to develop plans for students to return for the fall semester.
