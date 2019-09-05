MILTON — A 6.7-mile resurfacing project on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township is now underway. The project extends from Route 405 to Interstate 80.
Work includes milling, paving, guide rail upgrades, rumble strips and preservation work on bridge decks. Work will also be performed on ramps within the project limits.
There will be daylight lane restrictions during the first phase of the project, which includes epoxy surface treatments on bridge decks. Long-term lane restrictions will be in place during highway paving operations.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $4.8 million project.
Work is expected to be completed in early November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.