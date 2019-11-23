MIFFLINBURG — Property owners in Mifflinburg will likely see their electric, water and sewer rates increase in 2020, under the terms of the borough’s tentative budget.
Borough Manager Margaret Metzger said council recently passed a tentative 2020 budget. The final budget will be voted on at a meeting scheduled for Dec. 17.
Under the terms of the budget, Metzger said electric rates will be increasing by 2%, water rates by 2% and sewer rates by 5%.
She noted that electric rates have not increased since 2014, while water and sewer rates both increased in 2019.
She said the increases are needed as the utilities have repairs that must be made.
“We need to have the funds available to do that,” Metzger said.
She also noted that no real estate taxes are assessed in the borough. The budget does include a .5% earned income tax assessment, a $10 local services tax and a .5% real estate transfer tax assessment.
In total, the budget includes $23.6 million in revenue, $14.3 million in expenditures and a $9.2 million surplus deficit.
Items listed in the surplus deficit, according to information provided by Metzger, include $3.4 million earmarked for electric capital projects, $1 million in capital reserve, $1 million in water projects, $50,200 in sewer projects, $1.2 million for the non-uniformed pension and $1.9 million for the police pension trust.
Metzger noted that all of those funds are restricted by law and cannot be used for general operating expenses.
She said the budget allows for a number of capital projects and what she classified as “major expenses.” Those projects include: Annual paving work; reconstruction of Mill Street; various electric system upgrades; traffic signal upgrades; replacement of sections of water mains along Chestnut Street, Thompson Street and Industrial Park Road; High Alley sewer replacement work; replacement of the sewer press; savings toward upcoming water projects; and the purchase of a police car, utility truck and bucket truck.
