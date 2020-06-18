LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council agreed Tuesday night to permit organized athletic events at two borough facilities.
Little League baseball at Daniel F. Green Field and men’s softball at Wolfe Field will be allowed to resume as of Wednesday, July 1 under special conditions.
There will be no spectators or food stands.
“The borough will either remove or rope off the bleachers,” said William Lowthert, borough manager. “We don’t want groups of people gathering there.”
Lowthert said both organizations have already submitted COVID-19 operating plans, and they must comply with them.
Meantime, playgrounds at Kidsburg and near DF Green field will not reopen until hand sanitizing stations are installed. Lowthert said there has been a delay in receiving stations, but crews were ready to sanitize equipment on site.
Council decided to allow park rental for events as of Friday, July 3. Organizers will also have to have a COVID-19 plan and be ready to comply with it.
The borough brush and mulch pile at Wolfe Field will again be open on a weekend day, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and going to noon. It has been open Wednesdays for two weeks.
However, the Lewisburg Recycling Center will not resume Saturday hours.
Lowthert said the organization which picks up the material, Lycoming County Resource Management Services, requires items sit for coronavirus mitigation.
“They are requiring the material to sit for 72 hours untouched,” Lowthert said. “We can’t have the center open two days a week, because there won’t be enough time to have the containers back.”
Lowthert told council Tuesday night that the Borough Office Building was open by appointment. A call or email was required so that only one person at a time would be admitted.
Lowthert said the lobby was not big enough to allow more than one person in at a time. The procedure, he added, would be looked at again in early July and changed if conditions warrant.
Council that the borough manager approved what the meeting agenda called an “immersive play” to be performed in late July at various park areas. It will conclude at Mariah’s Garden off of St. Louis Street.
The request was made by a college student from the borough.
Plans for the piece will include construction of a semi-permanent monument in the garden. Council will be asked to look over the monument in early August to determine if it would remain on borough property.
