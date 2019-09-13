Saturday, Sept. 14
• Milton Harvest Festival, arts crafts and food vendors open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Ave.; 28-mile bike race, registration from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., race starts at 9:30, Filbert Street; pet parade, registration from 9 to 9:30 a.m., judging from 9:30 to 10, M&T Bank, Elm Street; Milton Area High School band concert, 11 a.m., Lincoln Park; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center third floor, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• Retired Racing Greyhound adoption event, 9 a.m. to noon, Anthracite Animal Clinic, 640 High Road, Ashland; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tractor Supply Co., 1399 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg.
• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bloomsburg Airport, Bloomsburg. RedCrossBlood.org.
• Safe at Home by Safe Sitters, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., Selinsgrove. Teaching safe habits to children in grades four through six. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Model Train Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., White Deer Community Park, White Deer Pike, White Deer. ($)
• Story Time: “Horse Museum” by Dr. Seuss, noon, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg.
• Taylor Mason, 6:30 p.m. Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. Comedian appears at fundraiser, dinner served at 5. 570-473-7562. ($)
• Contra Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg. 570-524-2104. ($)
• Milton Harvest Festival Princess Pageant, 7:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton. ($)
Sunday, Sept. 15
• All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Potts Grove Fire Hall, Route 642 between Milton and Danville. 570-742-7069. ($)
• Gospel Hymn Sing, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m., Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg. Pie will be served following the 6 p.m. service.
• Designer Purse Bingo, doors open at noon, bingo starts at 1 p.m., Danville Moose Family Center, 458 Mill St., Danville. 570-877-8264 or 570-877-9335. ($)
• LCM Birthday Bash, noon to 4 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. Celebrating the museum’s second birthday. Featuring a puppet show by Kingdom Kidz, games and activities.
• Society program, 2 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Ron Roan will speak on the history of Roan Inc. Auctioneers and Appraisers.
• Chicken barbecue dinner, 2 p.m., St. John’s UCC Fellowship Hall, 906 Old Route 15, New Columbia.
• Milton Harvest Festival Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, 3 p.m., Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton. ($)
• Milton Area Community Band Harvest Festival Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
Monday, Sept. 16
• Open House, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA branch locations in Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg.
• Scarecrow Patch, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., next to the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton. ($)
• Cash/Gift Card Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Carriage Corner Restaurant, Mifflinburg. Hosted by the Millmont West Union Lions Club.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• Pumpkin Roll, 5 to 7 p.m., Academy Avenue and U. Market Street, Milton. ($)
Wednesday, Sept. 18
• Fall Job Fair, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Milton Area High School, 700 Mahoning St., Milton. 570-988-7300.
• Block party, 6 to 9 p.m., Bound Avenue, Milton. Registration for a spaghetti eating contest begins at 6:45 p.m., with the contest starting at 7.
• Movies on the River, 6 p.m., Sunbury Riverfront Park, Front and Chestnut streets, Sunbury. “How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World.”
• Mifflinburg YMCA Sensory Room, 6:30 to 8 p.m. 333 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. Educational sensory room for children with special needs. 570-966-7273. (R) ($)
Thursday, Sept. 19
• Montgomery Area Historical Society Third Thursday Event, 6:30 p.m., Adam Room Museum, lower section of the Montgomery Area Public Library, Montgomery. A program on the 90th anniversary of the Montgomery Area Football Team.
• Harvest Pops Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton. ($)
• Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, 7:30 p.m., Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Bucknell University, Lewisburg.
Friday, Sept. 20
• Senior Strong, 10 a.m., Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg. Brenda Buckles will present “In the Know: Aging and Staying in Your Home.”
• “Get Ready for Medicare: The Basics for People Who Are Joining,” 10 a.m. to noon, 322 N. Second St., Sunbury. 570-495-2384. (R)
• Ken Ham, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, 215 Innovation Blvd., State College. “Answers in Genesis” CEO addresses secular culture issues. wtlr.org or 800-288-9857. ($)
• “Our Miss Brooks,” 7:30 p.m., RiverStage Community Theatre, Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. www.riverstagetheatre.org. ($)
• Central Pennsylvania Contra Dance Association dance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Boalsburg Fire Hall, 113 E. Pine St., Boalsburg. 814-880-0338 or cpcdc.org.
Saturday, Sept. 21
• Milton Harvest Festival, arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, registration from 7:30 to 9 a.m., race starts at 9:30, Filbert Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center third floor, 139 S. Front St., Milton; parade, 1 p.m., Front Street.
• 28th annual Car and Tractor Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., RiverWoods Senior Living Community, 270 RidgeCrest Circle, Lewisburg. www.RiverWoods.org.
• 12th annual Corvettes on Main Street car show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street, Muncy. www.susquehannavalleycorvetteclub.org.
• Drive Thru Chicken Barbecue, 10 a.m., Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton. 570-473-1724. ($)
• History Harvest, 10 a.m. to noon, Watsontown Historical Association, 200 Main St., Watsontown. pahistoryharvest.com/about.
• “Peace” It Together, noon to 2 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. Featuring International Peace Day activities.
• Suffragette tea and tour, 1 to 5 p.m. with tour at 2:30, Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, 598 Green St., Mifflinburg. Call 570-966-1355 or email mifflinburgbuggymuseum@gmail.com for more information.($)
• Brews on Lake Augusta Wine and Beer Festival, 1 to 5 p.m., the banks of Lake Augusta, Sunbury.
• Susquehanna Valley CARTS Cruise In, 6 to 9 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Walmart Plaza off Route 15, Lewisburg. 570-490-0860.
• “Our Miss Brooks,” 7:30 p.m., RiverStage Community Theatre, Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. www.riverstagetheatre.org. ($)
Sunday, Sept. 22
• Men in Harmony concert, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., Milton.
