MIFFLINBURG — Administrators were left wondering after a midday recommendation by the state that school districts base the type of schooling which will take place at the start of the year on transmission of coronavirus within their respective counties.
Dan Lichtel, Mifflinburg Area School District superintendent, said administrators were dealing most of the day with options presented by what the state called a “substantial” level of cases in Union County. He noted some activities were “paused,” but not canceled in view of the recommendations.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) website was updated Monday, Aug. 10 and identified thresholds of COVID-19 transmission along with recommended school instructional models. The models were determined by percent positivity (PCR) or incidence rate per 100,000 residents over the most recent seven days in each county.
The rates were posted on a new Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. A “substantial” level, more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents or a PCR of more than 10%, recommended a full remote learning model.
Figures indicated Union County, with an estimated population of 44,923 (2019), had an incidence rate of 185.3 and a PCR of 11.8% over the previous seven days.
“Moderate,” 10 to less than 100 cases and a 5% to less than 10% PCR pointed to a blended learning model or full remote.
“Low” community transmission, less than 10 cases per 100,000 and a PCR of less than 5%, pointed to an in-person or blended learning model.
The PDE cited White House Coronavirus Task Force measurements and noted the level of community transmission would be updated weekly with data from the most recent seven-day period.
Lichtel said the topic would surely come up at the virtual Mifflinburg Area School District board meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight. Sign up information was posted at www.mifflinburg.org.
