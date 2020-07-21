MILLMONT — A Union County Sportsmen's Club official said Tuesday that the club would soon confer with its attorney about allegations of animal cruelty.
"It's pretty lousy," said Orville Spangler, club president, after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) notified media Monday that they have asked Gov. Tom Wolf to intervene in the case of Dillan.
The Asiatic black bear was once at the club's roadside display but was taken to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keensburg, Colo. after publicity earlier this year. Actor Alec Baldwin reportedly wrote Wolf in January asking for help in rescuing Dillan.
Spangler said a meeting was planned for the morning of Tuesday, July 28, at the office of Sara Hudock, a Mifflinburg attorney.
The PETA release stated a letter was sent to Wolf asking him to ensure that charges are filed against all persons at the club responsible for what they said was neglect of the bear.
Dillan was described as morbidly obese and having a life-threatening dental condition when he was at the Sportsmen's Club. The club had been cited by the United States Department of Agriculture for issues regarding the bear.
Brittany Peet, PETA Foundation deputy general counsel for captive animal law enforcement, said an investigation into alleged cruelty has been ongoing since Dillan was transported to the sanctuary.
"The Wild Animal Sanctuary that took Dillan in decided that Dillan is by far the most obese bear that they have taken in (during) 40 years of rescue of captive wildlife. His dental disease was also the worst they have seen in 40 years," Peet said. "Someone needs to face consequences for the horrific suffering Dillan suffered for years."
Peet said she could not comment on what the club was or was not aware of upon letting go of Dillan. Similarly, Peet was not familiar with details of whatever agreement was reached.
"We're calling on the governor to put pressure on and ensure that charges are filed," Peet said in a telephone interview. "Certainly, the state police and the local district attorney should be gearing up for these charges as well."
The PETA release said their objective was to prevent animal ownership by anyone charged and convicted of abuse allegations.
Dillan received dental surgery on arrival at the sanctuary where personnel said earlier this year that he has responded to improved diet and more space to roam.
