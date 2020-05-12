ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities is extending the deadline for applications for its Future Environmental Leaders Scholarship Program because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on schools. The new deadline is May 30.
The contest is open to high school seniors planning to attend either two-year or four-year colleges to pursue an environmentally related career. Seven winners will be selected, one from each geographic region served by PPL. Each winner will receive $2,000 toward college expenses.
PPL’s environmental scholarship seeks students who possess passion for being a positive force for the environment. A key aspect of the scholarship application is a short essay that asks students to explain why they’re interested in pursuing a career with environmental ties.
Scholarships will be awarded in early July, rather than early June.
PPL employees and members of their immediate families or households are not eligible for the scholarship.
To learn more about the scholarship and view the application and rules, visit pplelectric.com/scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.