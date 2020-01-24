Saturday, Jan. 25
• Fishing Show and Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Monaghan Township Fire Company, 245 W. Siddonsburg Road, Dillsburg. (D)
• Kid Power Self Defense, 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:40 a.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• National Seed Swap Day, 10 a.m. to noon, The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Pizza ParDEE, 11 a.m. to noon, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. Presented by TIME. ($)
• Nerf Modifications, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Fish dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. ($)
Sunday, Jan. 26
• Nittany Greyhounds Meet and Greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Petco, 40 Colonnade Way, State College. 814-933-6981 or ellen@nittanygreys.org.
• Milton Historical Society lecture, 2 p.m., Milton Area High School Library, Mahoning Street, Milton. Tim Bittner will present “How the Narrow Gauge Railroads Transformed Life in the White Deer Valley in the Early 20th Century.”
• “Abominable” sensory-friendly film showing, 2 p.m., The Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg. www.GeisingerADMI.org.
• Fishing Show and Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Monaghan Township Fire Company, 245 W. Siddonsburg Road, Dillsburg. (D)
Monday, Jan. 27
• Sunbury Area Democratic Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
• Free bone density screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Surplus Outlet, 5464 Route 15 Highway, Montgomery.
• First Lego League, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. (R) ($)
Wednesday, Jan. 29
• Homeschool Hangouts, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomburg.
• “Glowing Reviews” presentation, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Williamsport Country Club, 800 Country Club Drive, Williamsport. For women ages 18 to 54. Featuring plastic surgeons Nathalie Lavallee and Amitabha Mitra. 800-720-8461 or SusquehannaWomen.org. (R)
Thursday, Jan. 30
• Lifestyle Reboot Program, 4:15 p.m., Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township. For adults 18 and older with prediabetes or at risk of developing diabetes. 866-415-7138. (R)
Friday, Jan. 31
• Snyder County Farmers Winter Meeting, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove. Doors open at 8:30. 570-837-3000 or sccd@snydercd.org. (R) ($)
• Free blood glucose and blood pressure screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Snyder County Produce Auction, 6130 South Susquehanna Trail, Port Trevorton.
• Families with Special Needs Night, 4 to 7 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.