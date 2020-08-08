LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum has announced a schedule of upcoming events to be held at the museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg.
The schedule includes:
• Toddler Time, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9, 16 and 23. For children age 2 to 5 and their caregiver.
• Finding a Unicorn, 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5.
• Wind Chime Melodies, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
• Be a Pirate Day, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
• When I Grow Up, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. For children age 5 and up.
• Museum-at-home, A Virtual Career Fair, noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, via Facebook.
