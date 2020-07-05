HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 479 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 89,854.
There are 6,753 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of four new deaths reported.
There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 734,846 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,923 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,346 cases among employees, for a total of 21,296 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Of total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,806 of our total cases are in health care workers.
