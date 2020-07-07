LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will host its 34th Annual Golf Classic Event on Friday, Aug. 14, at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club in Selinsgrove.
The scramble format event has morning and afternoon shotgun starts available, at 8 am and 1:30 pm.
The event will raises funds for treatments performed by the trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians of Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services.
This year’s event will features on-the-course contests and a chance to win 2020 Ford Escape from Selinsgrove Ford with a hole-in-one on the course. Quandel Construction is the main Golf Classic Event Sponsor.
Awards to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon will be announced after all golfers have returned their score cards.
“Over the years, this annual event has raised nearly $1,037,000,” said Donna Schuck, A
associate vice president/chief development officer at Evangelical.
ERMMS staff answer over 12,000 calls per year, with 50% of those being medical emergencies, 40% being trauma, and 10% classified as other.
All ERMMS paramedics are nationally registered and cover territories in Lewisburg, Watsontown, Mifflinburg, White Deer Township, Milton, Middleburg, New Columbia and the surrounding areas.
The COVID-19 pandemic saw an increased amount of calls, with higher sensitivity to the spread of infectious disease. Even greater precautions were in place for each and every call and the need for personal protective and specialized equipment to keep both staff and patients safe increased at an alarming rate.
For more information on registration, sponsorships, and to be part of the 34th Annual Evangelical Golf Classic, call 570-522-4850 or email fundraising@evanhospital.com.
