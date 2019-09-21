MILTON — His team just lost a lead it built to surprise the home crowd and Owen Keister, who had run the ball well out of the back field during Milton’s opening drive, helped his team out with an 88-yard kickoff return.
The play issued stunned silence throughout the stadium as the Black Panthers pulled within two of Danville. The Ironmen though appeared to have a response to each big play as defeated Milton 49-12 Friday night at Danville.
“When he’s out there he does provide that spark for us,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “We just have to be able to keep him out there the whole time. He takes a pounding and we need to be able to protect him better. He’s a difference making with his skills out on the field.”
The Ironmen found themselves trailing at the end of the first quarter after Milton kept its second drive alive with a fourth down pick up. Ethan Rowe was able to break away from the line of scrimmage on a QB sneak. He needed three, but picked up 20 as the Black Panthers extended the drive with the play.
Keister then used his legs for two of the next four carries to lead Milton to a touchdown from four yards out. The extra point was blocked.
Keister wasn’t done after scoring the first touchdown of the game. Just as it appeared Danville was pulling away, Keister helped the Black Panthers respond with an 88-yard kickoff return to cut the lead down to 14-12. The Ironmen blocked their second extra point of the game after the long return for a touchdown.
“We had a good start,” Davis said. “I thought we had a good first half we just didn’t have a productive second half. It was nice to have a lead. We had some things prepared we just couldn’t sustain it.”
Riley completed a 63-yard pass to Carson Persing to cap the first possession of the season half with points. He locked on to Persing, who finished with 114 yards on four catches, and hit him in stride down the sideline for the score.
“It shows the heart we have to come out and bust them in the second half,” Riley said. “We knew we came out not playing our best. We came out at halftime and told each other we needed to pick it up. That’s what happened. We’re a second half team and we came out and put them away in the second half.”
Danville relied on the big play as it received a 49-yard touchdown from Riley in the second quarter, Persing’s 63-yard touchdown, a 52-yard passing touchdown to Ian Persing, and a 41-yard interception return to ice the game in the third. Ian Persing caught two touchdowns and returned the interception in the game.
“They are all team plays and they are great to have,” Riley said. “They were stopping the run pretty well, but we always have a couple big plays that push us ahead and that’s what happened.”
