MILTON — The "Glorify Tailgate Tour," with Christian pop artists, Jordan Feliz and JJ Weeks, will perform Thursday, Oct. 1 in the the parking lot of Christ Wesleyan Church, located at 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
To purchase tickets and learn more about vehicle guidelines for the drive-in concert call Family Life at 800.927.9083.
