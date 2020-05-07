It’s hard to recount the best times spent on trails throughout north-central Pa. Quite simply, there are too many.
However, two days over the last couple of weeks easily reach the summit of that ever-expanding list. The reason? Quite simply, my daughter joined me on trail.
For years I’ve extolled the virtues of hiking — psychological, physical — and touted the natural beauty evident in Penn’s Woods to anyone willing to listen. While there have been some takers from time to time, nearly 100% of my hikes are solo. And, there’s nothing wrong with that. Solitude in the woods is an excellent escape, and provides many the opportunity to get back to center, so to speak.
Perhaps it’s the isolation that comes with life in the age of COVID, or perhaps she’s venturing into a new stage of life, but my 15-year-old daughter has embraced the outdoors and the challenge that comes with seeing some of Central Pa.’s most beautiful spots. Nothing could make me happier.
A recent jaunt took us to a section of the Black Forest Trail in the Tiadaghton State Forest and northwestern Lycoming County. I chose this section because it contains five stunning vistas, but also due to the fact it provided a challenging, roughly 1,500-foot ascent with plenty of steep, switchback hiking.
Nevermind it was one of the warmer days of the spring thus far, and that the bugs were oppressive following the rains of recent days — it mattered little to us as we scampered up the mountain and took in breathtaking view after breathtaking view.
My daughter complained little about the difficult work to reach the top, and took in each view with reverence and awe. She took a second look when I reminded her how few Pennsylvanians have actually taken in these magnificent views. The history of the area provided intriguing to her as well, as did a story that included my first bear sighting in the wild — along the very same trail.
As parents, we strive to give our children the best we have to offer, and for me, one of those gifts is a love of true nature. It simply doesn’t get much better than the unadulterated views that come with several hikes in nearby state parks and forests. From the sights, the smells and sounds echoing through the vast natural landscape, it’s something too many today overlook, or simply ignore.
The Black Forest Trail is widely considered one of the toughest in the state, due in part to the many climbs and descents, and now my daughter has experienced just a taste of the more than 42 miles of trail that comprise the famed trail.
With age, these opportunities in these majestic mountains and gorges will wane. The hope for those like me, and the man who had such a large role in carving these foot trails — Bob Webber — is to instill a love of nature and Penn’s Woods that can be passed on to another generation.
Without such an effort, there will be few willing to preserve Mother Nature’s handiwork for generations to come.
Personally, it was magical to share the vistas, views and insights gained over years of traipsing through these forests. Few experiences are as rewarding for a parent than to see a child grow right before your eyes.
Getting deep into the forests allows a child’s imagination to run wild, and evidently, it even prompts a few discussions that otherwise would never surface in the living room at home.
It all adds up to an invaluable experience over the course of a half day spent in Penn’s Woods. It’s available for all those willing to do a little bit of work.
