TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run’s 13-year-old marching band uniforms may soon be retired.
Board members on Tuesday got a look at new uniforms proposed by music Director Taylor Rhodes. The jackets more closely reflect the school colors, she said.
“I want them to look as professional as they sound,” said Rhodes, now in her fifth year as band director.
Current uniforms are 13 years old and feature a more navy blue/gray color scheme. Uniforms have outlived the typical 10-year life expectancy, she advised board members. Current jackets are missing buttons and some pants have holes in them.
The total cost for 70 proposed uniforms — featuring a more royal blue/black/gray color scheme — would be split between the band parents association and the district, as has been policy dating back decades it was noted. That cost is $29,897.24 and includes garment bags and hat boxes.
Band numbers have increased over the last several years, Rhodes noted. The band currently consists of 35 members and preliminary numbers for next year show 43 potential marching band members.
Board members may vote on the matter at a future meeting.
In other business, board members heard updates on short- and long-term capital projects. Floor repairs, fencing at the stadium and additional paving were discussed. Also detailed was a request for padding in the wrestling room.
There was also discussion of potential renovations and new construction at the stadium site, though members agreed it would not likely fit into the budget being considered for the new elementary school project. President Doug Whitmoyer said it’s something that will be done in the future and he wanted to ensure this board did not hamstring future boards with an unattainable project due to poor planning.
A schematic study would cost about $36,000. No action was taken.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack noted the district has received a number of security cameras through a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grants. About $18,700 through grants coupled with over $1,000 from the district went toward six exterior cameras at Turbotville Elementary School and 14 interior cameras at Turbotville and 10 interior cameras at the middle/high school complex. All the cameras at the elementary school may be relocated if needed.
Board members also heard from Hack regarding a number of policy changes, updates. No action was taken.
Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
