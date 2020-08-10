SELINSGROVE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Susquehanna Valley Chorale will be holding virtual performances throughout 2020 and 2021.
The SVC’s Scholarship Singers, a group of eight college students chosen by audition, have been recording a virtual performance.
They will be singing the British song "We'll Meet Again," released in 1939 and made famous by singer Vera Lynn.
This song became an anthem of hope and resilience during World War II and is now a central theme for the Susquehanna Valley Chorale during this unique season when it isn’t possible to hold live performances.
Bill Payn, director and conductor of the SVC, has been working with the students to rehearse and produce this performance.
“The students have really enjoyed this project and we have included some fun surprises throughout the video,” Payn said. “They add so much to the Susquehanna Valley Chorale and I am grateful for their energy and enthusiasm."
This performance is available to view on the chorale’s Youtube channel.
