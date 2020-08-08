In this, the 70th year since the start of the Korean War, we take a look back at a couple of stories from Marines who saw combat in what has since been dubbed, “The Forgotten War.” Previous editions featured area veterans, and an overview of the war.
George Jenks served with the 5th Marines, 2nd Battalion, Weapons Company. The battalion had three rifle companies and a weapons company, or anti-tank assault company.
“Most of us were draftees,” said Jenks. “I was in an assault platoon.”
Jenks had attained bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Oklahoma University prior to being drafted. He arrived int Inchon in September 1952. The men were then boarded on trains to the western front.
“Seoul was rubble at that time,” remembered Jenks.
Jenks and the Marines took up positions along trench lines at outposts named Reno, Vegas and Carson. Fighting from bunkers, the combat was intense and weather conditions were tough, especially winter.
“It was so cold,” he remembered. “Vegas was an outpost about three-quarters of a mile from the front. We’d wait until dark to walk out and there was a warm-up bunker about halfway. It was nice to have that bunker there.”
Artillery support came from batteries comprised of 105 and 155 howitzers.
“It was mostly back and forth, with no ground gained,” said Jenks. “In March 1953, my squad was going to do a daylight raid at Outpost Reno and all hell broke out.”
The Chinese had launched attacks on three outposts.
“It was a bloody business,” said Jenks. “I was hit, and knocked out of it. My partner was hit too.”
Thousands of Chinese troops attacked Marine positions. A mortar round wounded Jenks and his partner.
“I was flat on my back,” he said. “I looked over and saw Bob Johnson, my partner. I didn’t know if he was dead or not. I could feel my blood, but knew I was OK. The flak jacket saved my life. Bob could walk and I could hobble and we wound up at Jutlandia, Denmark’s lone contribution to the war effort, a hospital ship.”
After he recovered from shrapnel wounds to his back, side and leg, he was shipped back to the front. While discussions had been ongoing in Panmunjom, Marines continued to fight. Then word came July 27 that an armistice had been signed.
“I was there in a bunker by myself and we learned a truce would go in effect at 10 that night,” Jenks remembered. “I took my helmet off, put down my rifle and picked up my book… Then mortars started falling.
“At 10 p.m., the whistle blew and everyone stepped out and lit up a cigarette. We couldn’t light up cigarettes on the front lines We looked across and the Chinese did the same thing. They all stepped out and lit up.”
Jenks died at age 89 in July 2018.
Hupp served as an engineer with Marines
Wilbert Hupp was assigned to the 1st Marine Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Able Company. An engineer, he was tasked, and trained, to find mines and booby traps.
“I was always out front taking out mines and blowing up things,” said Hupp. “If I could dismantle them, I would. If I couldn’t or thought it would put me or my men at risk, I’d run a trip wire to them, then find a place to hide and blow them up.”
Hupp was stationed in northern South Korea and was charged with maintaining roadways and securing safe passage for troops in the area. He also went on routine night patrols.
“Sometimes we’d run into North Koreans,” he said. “We go out beyond the front lines and you had to remember the password to get back. If you didn’t, they’d shoot you. I never forgot the password.”
The work was often tedious, and dangerous.
“I had to take a bayonet and search in front of a tank,” said Hupp. “It’s pretty stressful feeling for mines with that big gun above your head.”
Hupp remembered the troops made fun of the serious stuff to keep their sanity in combat zones.
