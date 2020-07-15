MIFFLINBURG — The owner of a Mifflinburg-area grocery store has removed a controversial sign from the entrance to the business.
Mark Wenger, owner of Wenger’s Grocery Outlet, said Tuesday the sign had been removed but otherwise had no comment.
The sign, photographed and posted on a Facebook site, was a list of more than 20 numbered points beginning with a request for respect for people in the store who are not wearing face masks. It was followed by a request for respect for people who are wearing face masks.
Both choices were described as choices made for the health of the individual.
Points which followed included claims that COVID-19 is not as serious as it was at the start and use of face masks could “cause high levels of carbon dioxide,” which purportedly lead to depression, anxiety and other health issues.
The politics of COVID-19 were also among the points as were recent estimates of cases and deaths attributed to it in seven area counties.
However, backlash on social media was apparently triggered by comments toward the bottom of the page claiming media reports have exaggerated the dangers of coronavirus and “a lot of these same people support LGBTQ.” It concluded that the “life style” was sinful and liable to spread disease.
Reaction included calls for a “Wenger’s Pride Parade” for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, posted on the Mifflinburg Against Racism and Hate Facebook page. Requests for calls or email from people on the site were not returned.
As of press time, there was no indication regarding the future of the event in view of the removal of the sign.
(0) comments
