TURBOTVILLE — Using tools of their trades, such as stethoscopes and fire extinguishers, professionals from several area businesses engaged Warrior Run School District students in learning about a variety of career opportunities which are available for the students to explore in the future.
Warrior Run’s guidance department joined with Pennsylvania CareerLink to organize a Career Day, held Tuesday at the Warrior Run Middle School.
Chris Long, a guidance counselor in the district, said six speakers from several career fields spent two hours speaking to seventh-grade students about their jobs.
For two hours in the afternoon, students in grades two through four attended a career fair in the middle school gymnasium.
Activities included an opportunity for students to use stethoscopes from the Geisinger Health System to listen to their hearts, demonstrations by Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company and tours of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department’s new ladder truck.
“We’ve had discussions about what to do for elementary students to raise career awareness,” Long said.
He said the state requires districts to offer “meaningful events” to spark career interests in students.
“We came up with this idea, in participation with Pennsylvania CareerLink,” Long said, of the career day. “Our hope is to raise awareness to what jobs are out there.”
For younger students, he said it’s important to learn about various career fields which exist, and to spark their interest in those fields.
“When you look at things like dropout rates, kids dropping out in high school are disengaged in fifth grade,” Long said. “That’s what statistics show.”
Courtney Hamm, the In School Youth Program supervisor with CareerLink, said she started meeting with district representatives in January to plan the career fair.
She echoed Long’s comments on the importance of engaging students at an early age in the various career fields which exist.
“It’s important to expose them to activities at a younger age and engage them,” Hamm said. “It’s so they get a sense of what careers are out there.”
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
