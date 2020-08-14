LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors voted Thursday night to delay the start of the school year.
The changes approved for the 2020-21 school calendar moved the first day for Pre-K, Kindergarten, Grades 4, 6, and 9 to Wednesday, Sept. 9. All other grades will have their first days on Thursday, Sept. 10.
There was reluctance in the decision as classes were to have started in the week ahead.
The 8-1 vote followed a discussion in which many directors expressed empathy for parents who had made plans, as well as frustration and suspicion that metrics used to measure COVID-19 exagurated the risk in Union County.
Director Lisa Clark, who cast the dissenting vote, criticized inclusion of coronavirus cases from congregant facilities in decision making at the state level. Union County was deemed to have a “substantial” case load earlier this week, which resulted in a recommendation that schools opt for remote learning.
“I believe that it is not the right decision of our governor or our secretary of health to say that those contained cases should be counted into the general public,” Clark said. “If those cases were pulled out, we would not be in the state that we are in.”
Clark said the state has not proven to the board, county commissioners and emergency management personnel that there truly is a local outbreak. She conceded that delaying the start of school would help teachers and planning but be an unfair hardship on parents.
Similarly, Director Mary Brouse was frustrated that officials have not explained how a spike of COVID-19 cases at the Lewisburg Penitentiary actually happened. She speculated that inmate transfers from a southern prison were the source. Brouse also questioned the reliability of tests for the virus.
However, Director Dr. Virginia Zimmerman said more information would be helpful. But caution was prudent in the meantime.
“Absent more information, we have a lot of cases in Union County,” Zimmerman said. “We hold the lives of the school children, the teachers and the staff in our hands. It strikes me as wildly irresponsible to just decide we are not going to believe the numbers and send people back into these buildings.”
Director Cory Heath agreed that local control was taken away without notice and would always support in-person schooling. But he would support the administration’s recommendation to be prepared for the worst case scenario.
Director Tera Unzicker-Fassero felt the district was being somewhat bullied into making a decision.
“I am all about the safety of our kids,” she said. “I just don’t feel like it is truly for the safety. When the discussion first came up it seemed like it was more like maybe preparing us for the inevitable, hopefully not.”
Unzicker-Fassero said the local plan approved by the board last week was perfectly reasonable and to change it now was “hard to stomach.” On the upside, if a return to remote education was needed, it would likely be a smoother transition than what was seen in the spring.
Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, said he would take the recommendation of the administration and vote to delay the start of school. But personally he was disappointed in the state recommendations.
“This is taking away local control,” Fetzer said. “This is taking away our expert input that we have been working on for months now.”
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock added that if COVID-19 figures still indicate a “substantial” rate of cases on Monday, it would be two weeks at that level. Opening in-person schools would thus be against the governor’s recommendations and there could be a penalty.
Polinchock said the three-tiered guidelines were forcing local decisions on when to have in-person, hybrid or remote schooling. It would take time to prepare teachers if the governor ordered the district to offer remote education only and preparation was needed.
Comments from citizens were collected via the district website and read before the discussion.
Most favored the plan of the district to open in-person in some form, either full time with an option to learn online or in-person with appropriate safety measures.
Wendy Schumacher admitted the risk of opening, but encouraged the board to stay the course. Similarly, Tara and David Michaels also recognized the risk but were eager for young students to return to classes.
Samantha Pearson was critical the district’s health and safety plan for not making the student mask policy clear. Community spread of the virus had begun, Pearson maintained, thus delaying the start of school or relying on a hybrid model would be prudent.
A health and safety plan for SACC (School Age Child Care) was also approved. Assistant Superintendent Cathy Moser expected a higher number of students to be in SACC in the school year ahead. A health and safety plan for Pre-K Counts, a quality pre-kindergarten program for at-risk children, was also passed.
